Speed limits: Council finds more than 15 roads exempt from 20mph rules
- Published
A council in north Wales has identified more than 15 roads that could be exempt from the Welsh government's new 20mph rules.
The controversial 20mph zones will be implemented on 17 September.
Flintshire council assessed local roads using Welsh government criteria and identified exempt areas.
A woman from the county started a petition to scrap 20mph zones after a pilot in her community.
Adie Drury, from Buckley, started a petition against what she calls the "non-democratic whitewash" which has received more than 12,500 signatures.
A consultation on Flintshire county council's proposed changes will last until 11 August 2023.
Ministers have said a 20mph speed limit will lower road collisions and noise and encourage people to walk or cycle.
The slower limit has been divisive in areas where there have been trials, with some motorists complaining of more congestion and journeys taking longer.
The Welsh Parliament passed the law in a vote on 12 July.
It was backed by Labour and Plaid Cymru but opposed by the Welsh Conservatives, who said the blanket rollout is "ludicrous".
Many UK towns and cities have 20mph limits on residential roads, but Wales will become the first nation to impose it as the default on all restricted roads - with Scotland set to follow suit in 2025.