Swansea: Funeral for Morgan Ridler who died of cancer
Hundreds have gathered to say a final goodbye to a three-year-old boy who died of a rare cancer.
Morgan Ridler, from Swansea, died in palliative care last month after he was diagnosed in 2021 at the age of two.
His parents, Matt and Natalie, invited mourners to wear items of yellow clothing at the celebration of his life.
Matching bright yellow bows lined the pews at St Catherine's Church in Gorseinon, Swansea on Friday.
The celebration of life service followed a procession from Frampton Road.
A version of Coldplay's Yellow was played as Morgan's coffin was carried into the church.
Stop Crying Your Heart Out by Oasis was later sung, and a poem entitled Love Wins, written by Morgan's auntie Victoria, was read.
Morgan's dad spoke of how his son was "loved unconditionally" in his short life.
'He always smiled'
"No matter what Morgan faced, he always smiled," Morgan's dad continued.
He said Morgan especially loved his little sister Rhiannon, and formed a "special bond" with the other children on the Rainbow Ward at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital.
"Although Morgan's life was short and difficult, he embraced life," he said.
"He created an army of people to ensure no one fights alone when it comes to childhood cancer. And that is the best tribute to Morgan."
Morgan underwent treatment for his tumours and eight rounds of chemotherapy.
During hospital treatment in Birmingham, a nurse wrote comforting phrases in Welsh so colleagues could soothe him, which went viral on TikTok.
His parents decided to set up their own charity, Morgan's Army, raising thousands of pounds for families of children diagnosed with cancer.
The vicar leading the funeral also oversaw Morgan's christening just three years ago.
He shared memories of Morgan on behalf of his parents.
He said Morgan was "super proud" to be a Swansea City AFC mascot, and was a season ticket holder.
He loved cars, and even had the opportunity to go flying on a light aircraft the week before he died.
His teachers said he loved school, especially making classmates laugh and playing jokes such as mixing up the staff members' names.
He loved food, especially if it was messy, and rarely went anywhere without a snack.
"He always had the ability to look at the fun in everything," the vicar said.
"Even in the middle of a tantrum, he'd always be polite, saying please and thank you."
He added: "Don't forget Morgan, remember his legacy. Let it live on in you."
A Welsh translation of You Are My Sunshine was sung by Bethany Davies, and then Morgan's coffin was carried out of the church.
A wake is being held at Swansea FC stadium from 14:30 BST.