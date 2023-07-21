Wales traffic: Delays warning as summer holidays begin
- Published
Drivers in Wales have been warned to brace themselves for heavy traffic as millions across the UK get away for the summer.
RAC research estimates there will be 12.6m holiday trips by car this coming weekend alone.
Its July and August data says roads to north Wales will be busy with about 10% of holiday drivers heading that way.
Traffic monitoring service Inrix warned of longer than normal delays on some routes, including to the west country.
It said there could be jams of up to 45 minutes on Friday on the M5 south between junction 15, near Bristol, and 23, for Bridgwater, Somerset.
Traffic Wales said: "The school summer holidays are in full swing, which means one thing: the roads are about to get a whole lot busier.
"Brace yourselves for increased traffic, longer journeys, and the occasional traffic jam."
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Traffic Wales urged drivers to plan ahead, pack a snack and "take a deep breath".
Safety, it said, was "paramount", adding: "Make sure you're well-rested before long journeys and take regular breaks to stay alert."
A graph posted to Twitter also showed the busiest times on some of Wales' major roads.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
The Met Office also warned there could be travel disruption on Saturday due to a forecast of persistent rain, followed by a risk of thunderstorms on Sunday.
However, no weather warnings were in place as of Friday morning.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
The AA advised motorists to carry out checks such as oil and coolant levels, and tyre pressure, to reduce the likelihood of their car breaking down while being used for a summer holiday.
Nick Powell, AA patrol of the year, said: "Go on a journey of hundreds of miles, with the summer holiday challenges of heat and traffic jams, and hidden faults such as tyre and coolant problems can easily spring up and ruin a holiday."