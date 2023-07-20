Ceredigion: Concern at coroner choosing own undertakers
Concerns have been raised about a county coroner's decision not to use an undertaker picked by the council.
Coroner Peter Brunton has chosen not to use Cenfil Reeves' company for body collection in sudden death situations.
However, Mr Reeves' firm won a four-year tender for the service from Ceredigion council in 2019.
Mr Brunton is understood to use three funeral companies of his own choosing but did not respond to requests for comment.
The companies are required to collect bodies in the event of a sudden death or accident, and for transport to post-mortem examinations
Councillor Gareth Lloyd said the situation was "a worry" and "there must be questions" asked.
He added: "To not listen to the outcome of any tender and not provide reasons, well, that is unacceptable."
Mr Reeves said he had "no explanation whatsoever" as to why his company's services had not been used.
Mrs Reeves told BBC Wales that the company had decided not to re-tender this year as it was "doubtful" it would be allowed to carry out the service, even if it was successful again.
She said they had "nothing to gain" from submitting a new tender because of their experiences
"We should, or the council should, be in a position to reason with Mr Brunton," she said.
"It's public money and there are so many questions unanswered."
Mrs Reeves said they had complained to Ceredigion council but "felt we weren't given the support to carry out the service".
The tender process was set up by the council in 2019 to ensure "transparency and fairness" and to support the coroner in providing an "excellent public service and value for money", according to council documents.
'I've lost faith completely'
A new tender process for the next four years closed on 10 July.
Mrs Reeves said there was "no disputing the quality" of their work, and the company would be happy with a system similar to the neighbouring county of Carmarthenshire, where families are able to choose which funeral director collects their relative.
Other funeral directors in Ceredigion have also backed the concerns raised by the couple.
Peter Evans from Cardigan said it was a "disgrace", and also decided not to submit a tender bid this time.
"I've lost faith completely," he said. "If a family wants a certain funeral director, they should have him."
Louise Evans, who runs a funeral business in Aberystwyth, also decided not to submit a bid for the tender over concerns about lack of family choice.
She said: "I'm here for the families and I just wish they had their choices. We should all be given choices.
"I've looked at the form. It's a lot of work and I'm not going to do it to not get the work. Maybe if it was carried through, more funeral directors would show an interest.
"It's not fair at all."
Ceredigion council confirmed in a statement that Mr Reeves had succeeded in his bid to tender for the four-year service in both south and mid Ceredigion in 2019, but that the coroner had decided not to commission his services.
It added that it had "raised the matter with the chief coroner on several occasions" but it did not have the power to instruct the coroner on which companies to use.
The Ministry of Justice said it was a "matter between the local authority and the local coroner".
Mr Brunton has not responded to requests for comment.