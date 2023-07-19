Mace the Great and Sage Todz record track about S4C photo mix-up
Rappers Sage Todz and Mace the Great have made a track together following race and language controversies involving S4C and the Eisteddfod.
It comes after the Welsh language channel apologised for confusing the two in a photo mix-up.
Before that, it emerged that Sage Todz could not play the National Eisteddfod because of his use of English lyrics.
S4C gave its support to the rappers, saying the track "highlights a number of important issues".
In the video, the pair deliver the song in front of the BBC's Cardiff office.
Rapping in front of the Central Square building, Mace says: "I seen something on the TV with a picture of me that said it was Sage/But true say we all look the same/I done Texas, Boomtown, World Cup, Glasto/Still you don't know man's name/Disrespect - what a shame."
After Sage, from Penygroes, Gwynedd, was told he could not appear at the Eisteddfod because of the festival's language rules, he wrote on Twitter that his songs were "finished products, not subject to change".
In Welcome to Wales he addresses the matter saying: "I respect the policy, bless/Ain't gotta perform ain't no stress/Last year I jumped on the stage and killed it/The choice is inconsistent at best."
Speaking about the track on Wednesday, 29-year-old Mace, from Cardiff, told the BBC: "I'm not happy about what happened but I'm happy with the outcome. We have each been able to say our piece.
"We are clearly not the only people in the country that feel this needs to be spoken about and things need to change.
"I'm not happy how it came about, but I'm happy with the song and what it has started in the country."
S4C chief executive Sian Doyle said the channel was "fully supportive" of Sage and Mace, adding: "We hope this great track is successful as it highlights a number of important issues."
The National Eisteddfod has been asked to comment.