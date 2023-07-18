Ryan Giggs: Ex-Man Utd star won't be retried over ex-girlfriend charges
Former Manchester United footballer and ex-Wales manager Ryan Giggs will not face a retrial on an allegation he assaulted his ex-girlfriend.
It comes after charges were withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) at a hearing at Manchester Crown Court.
The retrial had been due to start at Manchester Crown Court on 31 July.
Mr Giggs, 48, denied assault and controlling or coercive behaviour towards Kate Greville, 38, and assaulting her sister Emma.
Jurors failed to reach verdicts following more than 20 hours of deliberations in his four-week trial in August last year.
