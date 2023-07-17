Abergavenny murder probe: No charges for arrested woman
A woman who was arrested on suspicion murdering a 90-year-old man will face no further action, police have said.
Gwent Police launched a murder investigation after the man was found unresponsive outside a property in Llanfair Kilgeddinnear, Monmouthshire, in April.
A 68-year-old woman from Abergavenny was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on conditional bail.
The incident will now be investigated by the coroner's office, police said.