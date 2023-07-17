Knife crime: Murder victim's family demand change
- Published
"He'd never even had a girlfriend, so he'd never experienced love. His life was just beginning."
Steven Wilkinson was 23 when he was chased through the streets of Buckley, Flintshire, and stabbed by a man who used to be his friend.
As his mother Lisa reflected on how he went out to watch football and never came home, she called for changes to how knife crime is tackled.
Jamie Mitchell, 25, is serving life for his murder following a trial in April.
Describing how her son's life was "stolen" away, Lisa said: "He was amazing. He was unique. You would never meet another boy like him."
She moved to Buckley from Liverpool with her family 10 years ago, believing it would give her children somewhere safe to grow up.
Now, she walks the streets of Flintshire with family and friends, urging people to sign a petition calling for a discussion on knife crime in parliament.
She is hoping to gain 10,000 signatures - enough to trigger a debate between MPs.
More than 1,500 crimes involving knives or sharp instruments were recorded by police forces in Wales last year, up 3% on 2021, according to the Office for National Statistics.
During the trial, jury members heard that Mitchell began carrying a knife after his house was attacked.
They also heard how his friendship with his victim ended when he began dating Mr Wilkinson's sister, Jessica.
Steven was "pursued, cornered and intentionally stabbed" by Mitchell, with Judge Rhys Rowlands saying the crime was another example of what happens when "inadequate young men such as yourself take knives onto the streets".
"For your son to go out to watch the football, and not come home... you don't think it's going to happen to you," Lisa said.
"Until this I didn't realise how bad it is, knife crime. There's innocent lads, girls, kids being murdered every day. It's not fair."
The group calling for change took their campaign to Nottingham after three people were stabbed to death in the city centre in one incident last month.
Steven's younger sister Jessica said the impact of her brother's death had been devastating.
"I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. It's only ever been me, my mum and my nan and my brother. If I ever have babies, they'll never have an uncle," she said.
"I'll never have the support of my brother."
She believes the only way the problem will be solved is through awareness and education.
Jessica added: "People who take knives out - they don't realise the consequences. He [Mitchell] has ruined everything. He's ruined my whole family, and more."
The Wilkinson family is being supported by their friend, Edwin Duggan, who is also working on another campaign, known as Jade's Law, which would remove parental rights from convicted murderers.
He said he felt moved to help because not enough was being done to prevent knife crime.
"Lots of local police forces are doing their own initiatives, but what there isn't, is a coordinated national effort, in order to educate children, in order to educate the police forces in how they deal with fighting knife crime," Mr Duggan said.
"The only solution, I think, is to create a dedicated minister to actually tackle this issue alone."
'Life stolen'
For Lisa, Steven's death has left her not wanting to get out of bed some days, but she said the campaign gives her focus.
"We need to get awareness out there... getting it in to little kids (that) it's wrong. If we can save lives, we need to do it," she added.
"Steven didn't deserve what happened to him. His life was just beginning... and it's been stolen.
"I look at my son's picture... if I can do it in his name, that's what I need to do."
A Home Office spokesperson said: "We continue to do everything in our power to tackle knife crime.
"Since 2019, we have removed over 100,000 knives and offensive weapons from our streets through stop and search, surrender initiatives and other targeted police action.
"We are also providing police forces with additional resources to tackle crime and, since 2019, have invested £170m into the development of violence reduction units in the 20 areas worst affected by serious violence.
"This is alongside a further £170m to fund additional, targeted police patrols in the streets and neighbourhoods most affected."