Merthyr: Woman in court over Ron Fealey Christmas Eve car death
A woman has appeared in court accused of a drink-drive collision on Christmas Eve which killed a great-grandfather.
Katrina Mahoney, 33, appeared before Merthyr Tydfil magistrates court charged with causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the alcohol limit.
The court was told she intends to plead guilty in Merthyr Crown Court.
Ron Fealey, 82, was allegedly struck by her car and died in hospital from his injuries.
The case was adjourned to the crown court on 14 August.
Mr Fealey was allegedly hit by her Nissan Qashqai on Avenue De Clichy in Merthyr on 24 December 2022.
The court heard she was found to have 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit.
A charge of failing to report an accident was dropped by the prosecution as the time limit had expired.
In a tribute released after his death, retired nurse Mr Fealey was described as "one of a kind; funny, intelligent and caring".
He was a "stalwart" of Dowlais rugby club, where he was a committee member who would "always be respected and remembered".