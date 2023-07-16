Mountain Ash: Six in hospital after crash shuts road
Six people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles.
South Wales Police said three cars were involved in the crash on New Road in Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Six ambulances and two air ambulances were called to the scene at 14:30 BST on Sunday.
New Road was closed in both directions between the junction for Dyffryn Road and Ysbyty Cwm Cynon hospital.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "Four people were taken to the University Hospital of Wales, including one by air, and two people were taken by road to Prince Charles Hospital."