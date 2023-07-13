Conwy rave: Country house three-day event halted by council
- Published
A three-day rave at a Georgian manor house has been cancelled by authorities on the day it was due to start.
On-Kilter was due to begin at Dolwen's Coed Coch country house on Thursday and go on until the early hours of Sunday.
The festival line up included DJs Kyle Toole, Katya, Pluralist, Kincaid and Softi.
Conwy council said permission has been refused but claimed it could not say why until the meeting's minutes were published.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, about 400 campers were expected at the property, but North Wales Police opposed the event before a licensing hearing on Tuesday.
The force said it was unhappy with the event happening since, it said, four licensing objectives had not been met.
These related to preventing crime and disorder, preventing public nuisance, and protecting children.
At the licensing sub-committee, one objector said organisers had been served with a noise abatement notice at an event at Coed Coch in 2021.
He said: "They've not worked with the police. They refused. They've not worked with environmental health.
"It is the arrogance of the application we object to. When asked how many people will be affected by this, there was no answer. The truth is thousands of people will be affected."
Organiser Archie Fetherstonhaugh, who said he lived at the property, responded at the meeting to the police claims objectives had not been met.
There would be no children on site, he said, there would be 24-hour security operating and he had sought expert advice to ensure public safety.
He added access had been addressed with the fire service, there would be medical care available on site and a traffic management plan was in place.
Mr Fetherstonhaugh said: "I want it (the event) to be a success and inclusive for the local community."