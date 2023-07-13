Huw Edwards claims desperately sad, says Mark Drakeford
Huw Edwards being revealed as the BBC presenter at the centre of allegations is a "desperately sad matter", says Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford.
Edwards, 61, was named by his wife, Vicky Flind, after The Sun claimed he paid a young person for explicit pics.
She said he is suffering from "serious mental health issues" and is currently receiving in-patient hospital care.
Both the Metropolitan Police and South Wales Police have found no evidence of any criminal offence.
The BBC has said it would continue its "fact-finding investigations" into the allegations against the Welsh presenter.
Mr Drakeford told Radio Wales Breakfast that "all of those caught up" in the situation have in some way seen their lives "adversely affected".
"I think it's the human story that we should be thinking of, the damage that has been done to the lives of people caught up in everything that we've heard about," he added.
On Wednesday Ms Flind said she was releasing a statement on behalf of Edwards "primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children".
"Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years," she said.
"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future."
Former Labour communications director Alastair Campbell said he feels "very, very sad" that a broadcaster who is "very popular, very professional and very respected around the country" is now in hospital.
"I don't know the circumstances and one of the worst things about the last few days is that none of us, beyond a very small number of people, actually know the truth of this story," he told Radio Wales.
Mr Campbell described Ms Flind's statement as "very moving", adding that "it must be awful for her for their children and the broader family".
"I think this is as much about media culture as it is about Huw Edwards or the BBC. I think The Sun has got an awful lot of questions to answer," Mr Campbell added.
On Tuesday, the BBC published an investigation after speaking to an individual in their 20s who said they said were sent abusive and menacing messages by the presenter.
The Sun then published another story claiming the presenter broke Covid lockdown rules in February 2021 to meet a 23-year-old he had met on a dating site, and sent what they described as "quite pressurising" messages.
A spokesperson for the Sun said the newspaper has no plans to publish further allegations about Edwards and will co-operate with the BBC's internal investigation process.
On Wednesday South Wales Police said it had carried out further inquiries into the matter and had found "no evidence that any criminal offences have been committed".
The force said it had previously told the young person's family there was no criminal wrongdoing after being approached prior to their complaint to the BBC and account to the Sun.
The BBC has said it will continue with its internal investigation "ensuring due process and a thorough assessment of the facts, whilst continuing to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved..