Swansea: Hundreds of teachers strike over school brawl sacking
- Published
Hundreds of teachers are on strike after claims a colleague was sacked for breaking up a fight between two pupils.
The NASUWT union said its members voted overwhelmingly to take industrial action on Thursday.
More than half of Swansea's secondary schools are closed for a day, while others are partially shut.
Swansea council said it was "disappointed" by the union's decision to ballot and that it refutes all claims of employer abuse.
The union said the action was being taken after "adverse employer practices, threats to their job security and the failure of Swansea council to comply with existing collective agreements".
It said teachers should feel "supported when they intervene to keep themselves and their pupils safe".
The row is claimed to be about a male teacher who pulled apart two boys fighting.
According to the union the teacher was disciplined but then exonerated on appeal, before a second appeal led him to be dismissed.
NASUWT Wales representative, Neil Butler, said the union "does not recognise the outcome of the second appeal".
"Our members are very angry about this, it's outrageous on a number of levels," Mr Butler told the PA news agency.
"The reason this is a wider problem is that we know that violence and aggression in schools has gotten worse, so teachers needing to intervene in physical situations is getting more common.
"They are already very, very nervous to do that because lay a hand on a child and you've got child protection procedures. But in law, teachers do have the right to use reasonable force to protect children and stop them beating each other up."
Mr Butler said decisions like the dismissal "leads to teachers not wanting to stay in the jobs anymore".
The union is currently in a dispute with three other secondary schools elsewhere in Wales over issues of dealing with poor pupil behaviour.
General secretary for NASUWT Patrick Roach said the decision to go on strike was not taken lightly.
He added that the union would not hesitate to take further industrial action "should Swansea council fail to demonstrate they respect and will uphold agreements relating to teachers' contracts".
A spokesperson for Swansea council previously said: "This action is regrettable and will only serve to deny children of educational opportunities.
"This is based on an individual case and while this continues, for legal reasons and to protect the integrity of the processes, we cannot comment on specifics.
"We value all of our teaching staff and have built good relationships with heads and other staff over a number of years."
The council said it refuted "any allegation of employer abuse, victimisation and other claims made by the union which they will need to substantiate."
A rally is to be held outside the Guildhall, one of the council's main offices, from 16:00 BST.