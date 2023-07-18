Bridgend town councillor Darren Brown accused of attempted murder
- Published
A town councillor has been charged with attempted murder.
Darren Brown, 34, of Tairfelin in Wildmill, Bridgend, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
It came after police were called to a serious assault at a home in the area at 22:30 BST on 10 July. A woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Mr Brown, who is an independent on Bridgend Town Council, did not enter a plea and was remanded into custody.
He also sits as an independent councillor on Coity Higher Community Council.
A clerk for that authority confirmed Mr Brown remained on the council, explaining it does not have the power to suspend a member.
Bridgend Town Council has been asked to comment on Mr Brown's status as a councillor.
The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, which oversees local authorities, said it had not received a complaint about him.
Mr Brown is due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on 9 August.