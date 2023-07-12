Dog breeding: Bargoed pups kept in 'appalling' state
- Published
Illegal breeders have been convicted of keeping dozens of dogs in "appalling" conditions in a family home.
Julie Pearce, 57, and her daughters Rosalie Pearce, 33, and Kaylie Adams, 24, received suspended sentences after admitting unlicensed dog breeding.
The two daughters were also sentenced for failing to protect 54 dogs from pain, suffering, injury and disease.
The women, of Glyn Terrace, Bargoed, Caerphilly county, are now disqualified from owning animals for 10 years.
Cardiff Crown Court heard the women had been breeding and selling puppies from their home since 2019.
Caerphilly council and RSPCA inspectors found the animals were kept in a "filthy environment", contaminated with faeces and urine, at the family's home.
Evidence showed between March 2020 and March 2022 a total of 27 litters of puppies were born and up to 28 breeding bitches were kept on the premises.
The council said a conservative estimate for the profit made from selling the dogs was calculated to be in excess of £150,000
Sara Rosser of dog charity Hope Rescue, which took the dogs in after the council's investigation, said it was "shocking to see so many dogs living in such awful conditions".
"The majority needed to be completely clipped off by our staff at the centre because their coats were so matted in faeces and urine and many were covered in fleas," she said.
"We are pleased to say that all of the dogs have now gone on to find wonderful homes where they have become much loved family members and able to live the lives they deserve," added Ms Rosser.
Caerphilly councillor Philippa Leonard said: "Sadly, unlicensed breeders often prioritise profit over animal welfare.
"Unlicensed dog breeding is a serious matter and it is hoped that the outcome of this case will serve as a strong deterrent to those who operate in this manner."
Julie Pearce received a year's suspended sentence and was ordered to complete 8 days of rehabilitation activity.
Kaylie Adams and Rosalie Pearce both received a 66-week suspended sentences and were ordered to complete 100 hours each of unpaid work.
Kaylie Adams was also ordered to complete eight days of rehabilitation activity.