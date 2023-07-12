Rhyl: Ex-sea cadet leader jailed for child sex attacks
- Published
An ex-sea cadet leader has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years for sex attacks on children in the 1970s and 80s.
Paul Vaughan, 73, admitted seven counts of indecent assault and indecency with a child.
Vaughan, of Emlyn Grove, Rhyl, Denbighshire, must also register as a sex offender.
"He stole my childhood. I struggled to sleep and had nightmares which carried on throughout my life," one victim told Mold Crown Court.
"It does upset me to know other lives have been impacted by Paul Vaughan, which shouldn't have been, as it was swept under the carpet," added the victim.
Simon Rogers, prosecuting, said: "The defendant abused the trust placed in him as a sea cadet leader and sexually abused two young cadets."
One of these victims revealed his ordeal to North Wales Police in 2021, which led to a second victim coming forward who had been too ashamed to tell his father previously about what had happened.
Judge Rhys Rowlands told Vaughan he had taken advantage of two young boys when he was in his late 20s or early 30s.
'Dangerous sexual predator'
"No doubt you thought you had got away with your depravity," said the judge.
"Thankfully, due to the courage of your victims and diligence of the police in the current investigation, you now have to face the consequences of what you did in the late 1970s or early 1980s."
The behaviour was repeated and there had been "grooming", added the judge. "The effect undoubtedly has been profound in respect of both the victims."
Investigating officer Det Con Gemma Smith said: "Paul Vaughan is a dangerous sexual predator who used his position of trust to abuse young boys left in his care.
"Child sexual abuse is extremely damaging and has a devastating effect on those children involved whose suffering continues throughout their adult lives.
"I commend the bravery of the victims who have spoken out after almost 40 years. They have showed courage and strength throughout."