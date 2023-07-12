Conwy: Crews tackle blaze at sheltered accommodation flats
- Published
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze that broke out at a block of sheltered accommodation housing.
Three crews attended the incident at the Twr Llewelyn building, in Conwy town centre, shortly after 07:00 BST on Wednesday.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said one person was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.
It added that crews were still at the scene and an investigation was taking place into the cause of the blaze.