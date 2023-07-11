Conwy: Three-day rave to be reviewed 24 hours before start
The decision whether a planned three-day rave will go ahead at a country house will be made 24 hours before its planned start.
The festival is planned to take place at the property in Dolwen, Conwy, on 13 July until the early hours of 16 July.
North Wales Police said they are not satisfied with the festival's security, nuisance, and the protection of children.
Residents and businesses have raised concerns about potential noise.
But its organiser said lessons were learnt from the previous time the festival happened in 2021, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'On-Kilter' is due to take place at Coed Coch, a Georgian manor house, from Thursday, with hundreds of tickets already sold.
Organiser Archie Fetherstonhaugh applied to Conwy council's licensing department for the event.
A council licensing sub-committee is set to decide the application on Wednesday, just one day before the event is due to start.
Hundreds of campers are expected at the event if it gets the go-ahead, with acts including DJs Kyle Toole, Katya, Pluralist, Kincaid, and Softi set to feature.
Residents have written to Conwy council, and police also objected in a letter to the licensing department in which they list concerns about security, nuisance, and the protection of children.
Stewart and Susan Lawson, who run the Ffarm Country House, said the previous event held in 2021 "caused serious disturbance in our village and in Betws yn Rhos".
"In that case the so-called music was audible throughout the night and disturbed the sleep of our guests and generated significant complaints," they wrote.
Festival organiser Archie Fetherstonhaugh said that after extensive research and working with industry experts "we are confident we can demonstrate to the sub-committee that our event is considered and in line with licensing objectives".
"We are aware of the problems in the past, and we've learnt a lot of lessons," he added.