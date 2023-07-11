Burry Port manslaughter accused admitted push - court
A man accused of killing a retired teacher after a row about Welsh independence admitted to police that he pushed him, a court has heard.
Peter Ormerod, 75, died after getting into a row with Hywel Williams, 40, outside a pub in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, on 24 September 2022.
Swansea Crown Court heard the men were arguing about Wales' place in the UK.
Mr Williams, from Grangetown, Cardiff, denies manslaughter, saying he acted in self defence.
The jury heard a 999 call he made to Dyfed-Powys Police about 40 seconds after the incident.
During the call Mr Williams told the call handler "I pushed him" after the former maths teacher swore at him.
"I don't believe this is happening," he said on the call.
The court also heard that Mr Ormerod was bleeding heavily from his ear and had a weak pulse.
On CCTV footage shown in court, Mr Williams could be seen pushing Mr Ormerod, who hit his head on the ground and stopped moving.
Mr Williams' mother, Marilyn Williams, who was standing next to her son, could be heard screaming: "Oh Hywel, Hywel."
He replied: "Whatever, mam. He can't come at me like that," followed by expletives about Mr Ormerod.
The CCTV footage also showed Mr Williams getting a defibrillator opposite Burry Port railway station.
Mr Ormerod died in hospital four days later, having suffered traumatic head and brain injuries.
He previously taught at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School for Boys in Carmarthen, and at the Welsh language school Ysgol Bro Myrddin.
The trial continues.