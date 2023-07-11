Mabli Hall: Baby who died after being hit by car was in pram
- Published
An eight-month old was in her pram outside a hospital when she was hit and killed by a car, an inquest has heard.
Mabli Cariad Hall was struck by a white BMW outside Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire in June, along with another pedestrian.
She died from a severe traumatic brain injury at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children four days later.
In a statement, her family said the loss of Mabli had changed their lives forever.
The inquest at Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Coroner's Court was told was that at 11:50 BST, the police received an emergency call of a crash involving a car and pedestrians.
It happened in front of the hospital's main entrance.
Mabli was airlifted from the hospital to Cardiff before being transferred to the hospital in Bristol.
Her funeral was held a week ago in Tonna, Neath Port Talbot.
The driver of the BMW suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, along with their passenger and another pedestrian, who was also hit.
"The pain and grief we are suffering as a family is indescribable," Mabli's family said in the statement.
"During this terribly painful time, we still have no answer to the central question we inevitably ask regarding the tragic loss of our beautiful baby girl."
They added that the opening of the inquest and the Dyfed-Powys Police investigation would hopefully provide the information they needed to explain why the tragedy happened.
"As a family we also hope that the outcome of this process will help reduce the risk of such a tragedy happening to others in future," the family said.
The inquest was adjourned until 25 January 2024, pending a full investigation.