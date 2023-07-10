Ruthin: Motorcyclist riding in convoy dies in crash with car
A man has died after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the A525 at Rhewl, Denbighshire, at about 12:00 BST.
A man who had been riding a Yamaha motorcycle in convoy with a group of other riders was pronounced dead at the scene, North Wales Police said.
A man, woman and child travelling in an Audi Q3 were taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd near Rhyl with what were believed to be minor injuries, the force said.