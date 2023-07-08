Floods: Drivers warned as roads left under water after heavy rain
- Published
Drivers have been warned to take care as flooding affected routes in parts of Wales.
North Wales Police advised motorists to avoid the coast road in Flintshire from Connah's Quay to Greenfield.
Officers said there was standing water by an Esso garage in Connah's Quay and flooding at Oakenholt Paper Mill.
It said Mostyn Road was affected between The Packet House Pub and a nearby bridge.
Streets in Wrexham and Gresford were also left under water.
It comes as the Met Office issued a yellow warning of heavy showers and thunder across large parts of the UK - including Wrexham and Flintshire.
It said homes and businesses were at risk as thunderstorms hit parts of Wales.
The warning for parts of north Wales remained in place until the end of Saturday.