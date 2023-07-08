Island Games 2023: Anglesey athletes compete at international event
Representing your country is one thing, but how about representing your small council area at an international event?
About 120 Anglesey athletes, one of Wales' smallest local authorities, are doing just that at the Island Games.
This year held on Guernsey, the games host competitors from 24 islands around the world, including Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Greenland.
Sprinter Teleri Sion Lewis Jones, 18, said it was "amazing to have the opportunity to represent your island".
"It's a special opportunity that Anglesey gets to compete under its own name," she said.
"I don't know what to expect but I'm really excited... I'm just having fun, taking it all in and that new experience."
This is the 19th Island Games to be held since its inception in 1985, with around 3,000 athletes expected to travel to Guernsey this year, with events starting on Sunday.
Anglesey's athletics coordinator, Barry Edwards, said the event is the "biggest multi-sport event behind the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, it's right up there".
At the 2019 games in Gibraltar, Anglesey - which has a population of just under 70,000 - won two gold, one silver and three bronze medals.
But with a bigger traveling team this time out, there are hopes that more medals will once again be coming back over the Menai Strait.
"The hopes are quite high but the main goal is that everyone enjoys themselves, tries their best and gets those personal bests," added Mr Edwards.
Ffion Roberts, 23, who won a medal at the last games in Gibraltar four years ago, said she is "thrilled to be representing Anglesey".
"I'm looking forward to the opening ceremony, it's an unforgettable experience," added Ffion, who is running the 400m, 200m and relay races.
"I'm also looking forward to seeing other people take part, we're all rivals on the track but we're all there to have fun and compete."
Emma Louise Roberts, 23, who plays football for Amlwch Town, was part of the women's silver medal-winning squad four years ago and is hoping to go one better than that this time around.
"It would be great if we could go one step further this time. The team is quite different but everyone has been working hard," she said.
"We hope to get something out of the games again."
The 2023 Island Games will start on Sunday, 8 July and run until Friday, 14 July.