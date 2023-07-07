Brecon: Mum killer failed by mental health team say family
- Published
Family of man who killed his mum have said they were failed by the mental health service.
John Anderson Griffiths, 58, stabbed Margaret Joyce Griffiths, 87, at her Powys home on 27 August 2022.
His family said a mental health doctor was on site for at least 10 minutes before the attack happened and let Mrs Griffiths go back into the house.
Griffiths admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and was detained indefinitely.
Prosecutor Caroline Rees KC told Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court that Mrs Griffiths suffered "catastrophic" injuries.
They included 50 sharp force injuries to her face, four stab wounds to the neck, sharp force injuries to her chest and a number of "defence type" injuries to her forearms.
She was found by police officers at a property in Llanfrynach and was airlifted to hospital, but died the next day.
The family said in a statement after the case that three mental health workers visited the family farm "at different times in the dark" having "forewarned" Griffiths of their arrival.
They said: "There is no doubt in the family's mind that the frenzied onslaught that night was provoked by the actions of the mental health team and that his deteriorating behaviour was not helped, but made worse by them in the weeks leading up to the incident.
"We believe mum's death could have been prevented.
"We never in our wildest nightmares imagined that John was capable of such a heinous attack.
"We don't think that any of us will ever get over how much mum suffered in her final hours at the hands of her son, our brother. We think this will haunt us for all of time."
Mr Griffiths' family said he was "historically kind, funny, clever and a caring dad to his daughters" but his mental health deteriorated over the past 10 years.
He was sectioned and medicated with antipsychotic drugs while living overseas with his family, but "lived a good life" when released and medicated.
However, this changed when Mr Griffiths returned to Wales in 2020 and "entered the care of the local mental health authority and stopped taking his intravenous medication".
Now the family said they needed Mr Griffiths to be "kept medicated and detained in a secure mental health facility for a very, very long time so that several generations of our family can try to begin to heal".
"We have very grave concerns that should he be released, another life could be lost."
The family said Mrs Griffiths "was a much loved mum, sister, mother in law, aunt and friend. Nanny Joyce, was also a much adored and committed grandmother to her eight grandchildren".