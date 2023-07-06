Businessman drove Range Rover into path of oncoming train
A businessman had a close brush with disaster after he drove his Range Rover in front of an oncoming train.
Dalat Gulzar, 51, of Mill Lane, Chester, ignored signs and warning lights when he drove across the level crossing at Llanbedr station, Gwynedd.
Mold Crown Court heard heard he risked the lives of his and the train's passengers in a "moment of absolute madness".
Following a trial Gulzar was banned from driving for 12 months.
Footage played in court showed his black Range Rover driving across the train tracks, seemingly unaware of the approaching train on 19 June last year.
Shocked onlookers waiting to board the train from the station are seen holding their hands to their mouths as they witness the near miss.
The court heard the train's emergency brakes had to be applied.
Gulzar, of Mill Lane, Chester, pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving but was convicted by a jury.
Nathan Goldstein, defending, said his client was a "hard working family man" who experienced a "moment of absolute madness" that will have a profound effect upon his life.
The court heard Gulzar was of previous good character and that he would suffer as a result of a driving ban.
It was told he might have to close his business if he was unable to serve his customers.
Judge Wyn Lloyd-Jones told Gulzar he had fallen below the standards of a careful and competent driver, and he could have caused "serious injury or death".
Sentencing him on Wednesday, the judge said: "It's obvious the train driver who gave evidence suffered emotionally as a result of what unfolded before him.
"One of the things he said was this was one of the nearest misses he has had.
"CCTV from the train made for shocking viewing."
Gulzar was sentenced to a 12-month community order, ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work and to pay £2,400 court costs.
Gulzar was also banned from from driving for 12 months.