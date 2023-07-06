Cardiff: Hundreds due at e-bike crash boys' Ely funeral
- Published
Hundreds of people are expected at the funeral of two teenagers who died in an e-bike crash, sparking a riot.
Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died on 22 May in Ely, Cardiff, after the bike they were riding was followed by a police van.
On Thursday afternoon they will be buried in the same plot as they were best friends, said their families.
The procession is set to feature about 200 motorbikes, two limousines, four hearses and eight Rolls-Royces.
The procession will leave the funeral home on Cowbridge Road West at about noon and will make its way around the boys' housing estate.
It will stop at both of their homes before making its way to the Church of the Resurrection on Grand Avenue, Ely, at 13:00 BST.
On the evening of their deaths, a riot broke out in Ely which saw 15 officers injured and 27 arrests made.
The unrest saw cars were torched, property damaged and one street was left looking like an "absolute warzone".
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), has since started an investigation into the conduct of the driver and passenger of the police van that was seen following the pair.
Ahead of the funeral, hundreds of blue ribbons are lining the procession route, tied to lampposts, road signs, traffic bollards, gates of houses and on the grills of cars and vans.
The families of both teenagers have asked mourners to wear something blue.
Flowers and messages have been left for the boys at the site of the crash that took their lives, on Snowdon Road.
Birthday cards, messages and banners have also been left for Harvey, who would have been 16 on 21 June.
Speaking ahead of the funeral, the Reverend Canon Jan Gould said: "It's important for the family especially, but actually for the whole community to have some closure now and to begin to move on."
"My hope is that moving on from this now, the community can begin to rebuild. And hopefully the families will find some peace from the service," said Ms Gould.
During the service she will talk about how "grief can sometimes feel like a storm that's overwhelming".
Road closures are being managed by Cardiff council and schools in the area will also close due to the number of mourners expected.
Ty Coch Road, from the roundabout with Archer Road, and Grand Avenue, from its junction with Howell Road, will both be closed from midday to 14:00.