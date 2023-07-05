Welsh government's Lee Waters votes wrong way three times
A minister has apologised after voting the wrong way, and against his own government, three times.
Deputy climate change minister Lee Waters admitted the mistakes were "embarrassing and frustrating" and he blamed a "lapse in concentration".
The first mistake was during a 16 May vote on the Agricultural Bill.
The Tories introduced an amendment which Labour voted against, but Mr Waters voted in favour of it, so it passed.
This meant the law had to return to the Senedd so the government could undo this.
For that to happen, another vote was needed on 24 May, when Mr Waters was the only Member of the Senedd to vote against.
Then, on 6 June, he voted with the Tories in favour of giving Senedd consent to the UK government on the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill.
The Welsh government voted against the consent motion.
Mr Waters said: "It is embarrassing and frustrating to have made mistakes when voting, but there's no excuse for the lapses in concentration.
"I have apologised to the chief whip."