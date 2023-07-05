Covid: PPE shortage when nurse Leilani Medel died
Hospital staff were forced to use bin bags as PPE in the first months of the Covid pandemic, an inquest into the death of a care home nurse has heard.
Leilani Medel, 41, became one of the first health workers in Wales to die of Covid on 9 April, 2020.
Consultant Dr Joseph Riddell told Pontypridd Coroner's Court there were "huge shortages" of PPE at the time.
Mrs Medel and her husband were both on ventilators in adjacent hospital beds in the days before she died.
Dr Riddell, the intensive care consultant at Princess of Wales Hospital, Bridgend, when Mrs Medel was admitted, said there was a "gradual deterioration" in her condition "every day".
He said it would have been difficult for Mrs Medel's employer - Anwen Care Home - to provide adequate PPE to prevent Covid transmission.
He explained that even staff in the Princess of Wales hospital were having to source and buy their own PPE at the time.
"We were using binbags at that point", he said.
"That's in the best-resourced part of the health sector.
"I'm not surprised by how little the care homes had and that is a tragedy in itself."
Dr Riddell said Mrs Medel was taken to intensive care and placed on a ventilator alongside with her husband on 1 April, adding that that is "not something that's done lightly."
"All we were doing was trying to buy time for her body to clear the virus," he said.
"I vividly remember looking at both of them, communicating with her family."
MRs Medel died at 13:55 BST on 9 April 2020.
"I was by her bedside when she died," said Dr Riddell.
He said that it was "very difficult" for staff on the intensive care ward as Mrs Medel "was well known to a number of our Filipino nurses... as it's a small community".
In a previous hearing, the coroner heard how Mrs Medel had cared for one patient that had coughed in the direction of her face and who was later diagnosed with Covid, without a facemask.
The INQUEST continues.