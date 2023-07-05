Llandudno: Great Orme goats roam town centre despite removal plans
- Published
Goats have been spotted roaming a town centre after the local council announced plans to remove them.
The Great Orme goats have been a regular sight in Llandudno, Conwy, since they began venturing into the town during Covid.
In April, the council discussed how to control the goats, after they caused widespread damage to people's property.
At the time it said it was "looking at relocating strategies" on the grounds of conservation.
However, one shop owner welcomed the latest sighting, labelling the goats as "part of the character of Llandudno".
"I'm pro-goat, but I do sympathise when they munch the plants in your garden," said Mark Richards, 50, who runs furniture shop Statement in the town.
He said the goats were around "all the time" after lockdown, but that they have been "hardly seen" recently.
"Obviously they're a bit of a nuisance munching people's hedges and plants so you can understand people objecting to them," added Mr Richards.
"But they are part of the town and I think there's a lot more love for them than not. I certainly wouldn't want them to see them relocated."
Dylan Taylor, 23, who runs nearby craft store The Wool Shop, said his customers love to see the goats roaming about the town.
"It's quite comical for them to see goats roaming around - because its really not something you see in the rest of the country," he said.
"They seem to like it, they get photos with them and stuff like that... it's just part of the town's culture," he added.
Mr Taylor said he'd "never really had an issue" with the goats himself, and said he doesn't "see a solution" to the damage previously caused by them.
"It's not really something that you can fix you know, it's like people complaining that there's bees and wasps roaming around, you can't get rid of them or the world over," he added.
Paul Luckock, an independent councillor at Conwy council, said it was up to property owners to protect their homes from any damage, but raised concerns about vulnerable resident unable to do so.
"People will build the fences or gates to keep the goats out, but for some - usually because of their age, health condition, sometimes disabilities - they really can't do that," he said.
"The council is trying to manage the situation as best they can, but some of these issues are a little out of their hands."
Conwy council said its feral goat management plan aims to "secure the future survival of the herd, and allow for co-existence of the herd alongside the local community and its needs".