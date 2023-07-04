Carmarthenshire: Two airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle crash
- Published
Two people have been airlifted to hospital after a three-vehicle crash.
On arriving at the scene on the A4066 at Plashett, Carmarthenshire, firefighters cut doors from one vehicle to free two people.
Firefighters gave first aid to the other two, who freed themselves after the Tuesday crash, after they were called at about 12:45 BST.
The ambulance service confirmed two people were flown from the scene to hospital in Cardiff.
Firefighters said the other two people made their own way to hospital.
A fire service spokesman said crews had left by 14:50.
Police said the road was closed and reopened at just before 17:00 BST.