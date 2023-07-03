Pontypool: Art deco former Co-Op to be turned into shops
- Published
An art deco and derelict former department store is to be resurrected as shops and a clothes factory.
The Grade II listed building was built in 1938 before becoming a Co-Op and then a Hyper Value in the 1980s.
The property, in Commercial Street, Pontypool, Torfaen, also fell into criminal hands and was used as a cannabis factory, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It was most recently a furniture shop but has been empty for several years.
The building, in Pontypool conservation area, is officially considered "at risk".
Restoration plans, submitted to Torfaen council in March last year by businessman Waseem Mohammed, will form part of the £9.3 million Pontypool Levelling Up project.
Restoration of the property is also being supported by grant funding.
Council planners have approved the application for a change of use of the upper floors and to renovate the building, and have advised Welsh historic buildings body Cadw it should approve the listed building application.
The late 20th century shop front is set to be replaced with a replica of the original which will be based on old photographs.
A space for a bat roost will be retained in a stairwell with the building home to "a sizeable and locally important maternity roost of lesser horseshoe bats".