Off-road biking making tips unstable - South Wales Police
Off-road bikers riding illegally on coal tips are making them unstable, South Wales Police have warned.
Gareth Prosser, the force's community safety manager, said the biking had caused "large environmental issues" in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
The force said the damage alters the water course which could impact the tips' stability in the future.
However, it said engineers inspect the land frequently to ensure that there is stability.
Mr Prosser said these bikers were "posing a danger to the community" and illegally damaging the coal tips.
"Dangerous driving of off-road bikes is not only an anti-social behaviour issue, but it also puts public safety at risk for people using the land for legitimate purposes," he added.
He said that although many of the tips have become overgrown over the years, the "steep and unstable" nature of them make them a "dangerous environment".
The force also said that newly planted trees have been destroyed by the off-road bikes.
"We are working closely with partner agencies to put an end to this behaviour and deter users through the coming summer months," added Mr Prosser.