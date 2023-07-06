Llanharry: Boy, 10, injured in crash near playground
- Published
A 10-year-old boy has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after a road crash near a playground.
It involved a woman driving an Audi A5 on Addison Avenue in Llanharry, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 15:20 BST on Wednesday, South Wales Police said.
The boy was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Heath, Cardiff.
The woman and the boy are both from Llanharry. Police said the circumstances were still under investigation and asked for witnesses.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.