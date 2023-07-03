Swansea fire: Father dies in hospital after son, 3, killed in blaze
- Published
A father has died in hospital following a house fire in which his son was killed on Saturday.
South Wales Police named the victims as Naemat Lawa Esmael, 51, and his three-year-old son Muhammed Esmael.
Emergency services were sent to an address on Gonhill in West Cross, Swansea, at about 13:30 BST on Saturday.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said three people were taken to the city's Morriston Hospital.
Another child and a woman suffered smoke inhalation.
The force said an investigation was being carried out to establish the exact circumstances of the fire, which was contained to one house.
Det Insp Carl Price said: "Our thoughts remain with the family, friends and the local community following this tragic incident.
"We are working alongside the fire service to establish the cause of the fire."