Swansea fire: Child dies in West Cross house blaze
A child has died and a man is in a serious condition in hospital following a house fire.
Emergency services were sent to an address on Gonhill in West Cross, Swansea, at about 13:30 BST on Saturday.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said three people were taken to the city's Morriston Hospital.
South Wales Police said another child and a woman suffered smoke inhalation, while the man was seriously injured.
The force said an investigation was being carried out to establish the exact circumstances of the fire, which was contained to one house.
Det Insp Carl Price of South Wales Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the child who has tragically died at a house fire in West Cross, Swansea."
He thanked members of the community who helped at the scene and those who came forward with information.