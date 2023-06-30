Dyfed-Powys police inspector Gareth Earp dies in crash
- Published
A policeman of 21 years has been killed in a car crash with another vehicle.
Insp Gareth Earp was on his way home from work when it happened on the A470 between Llangurig and Rhayader, in Powys.
The collision, between a black Volkswagen Golf and a black Range Rover Sport, is being investigated.
The man driving the other car was airlifted to, and remains in, hospital. The force said Insp Earp was well-liked and respected.
Dyfed-Powys Police said Insp Earp died at the scene after the crash happened at about 16:50 BST on Thursday.
A spokesman said: "He leaves behind wife, Tamsin, and three sons Ethan, Theo and Joel, who remain in the thoughts of everyone at the force."