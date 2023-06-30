Ely: Six more arrests after riot sparked by boys' deaths
A further six people have been arrested on suspicion of riot following disorder in Cardiff, bringing the total number to 27.
Police said the latest were three men aged 20, 25 and 35, two women aged 35 and 37, and a 16-year-old boy.
The trouble on 22 May followed a crash in Ely's Snowden Road that killed Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15.
During the disorder, cars were torched, property damaged and police injured.
Det Ch Supt Ceri Hughes said: "As part of the investigation so far, 432 pieces of body worn footage from police officers has been gathered, as well as several hours of videos posted on social media, drone, helicopter, and CCTV footage."
After the boys' deaths, police had claimed they had not chased the boys, who were riding an e-bike, before later admitting they had followed them.
South Wales Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to ensure the matter receives independent scrutiny.