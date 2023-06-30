Caldicot family hope to find missing son James Nutley 19 years on
- Published
The parents of a man who has been missing for almost 19 years say they hope renewed interest in the case could finally bring them answers.
James Nutley, 25, disappeared while on a golfing trip in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on 24 October 2004.
After visiting three pubs he was captured on CCTV near the Giltar Hotel where he was staying at 23:57, but what happened after that remains a mystery.
"It is hanging over you all the time," said his father Jeffrey.
"We were thinking 'he'll turn up in a day or two' - 20 years later we're still thinking 'where is he?'."
At the time of his disappearance, James was living at the family home in Caldicot, Monmouthshire, with his parents and sister.
His parents do not believe he would have taken his own life, saying their "golf-mad" son seemed very happy and had been working his "dream job" demonstrating golf clubs.
Catherine recalled her son excitedly rushing out of the house to leave for the trip with no idea of what was to come.
She first realised something was wrong when her sister and a friend came to see her at work.
"My sister said 'James has gone missing in Tenby'," she recalled.
"That was it, get your things, come home, Jeffrey had had the phone call as well and he was in a bit of a state."
She immediately headed for Tenby, with Jeffrey staying at home by the landline in case James called.
By the time she arrived the search was well under way.
"I think we were just numbed," she said.
"I don't think we slept."
Catherine was told James' possessions - including his driving licence - had been found on the seaside town's South Beach.
The police search eventually went cold and there have been few breakthroughs over the years.
Over the past 19 years the family have faced the agony of numerous false leads and even a false murder confession.
"We just had a phone call…. 'this is inspector so and so… we're coming up'," said Catherine.
"He sat down and said 'we've had some developments and this person has claimed that he murdered James'."
The family were told Richard Fairbrass had given police extensive details about how he and his girlfriend had carried out the murder and thrown James's body into the sea at Stack Rocks.
He later confessed to inventing the whole story and in 2006 was jailed for two years for attempting to pervert the course of justice.
"It set us back a bit, it didn't do us any good at all," said Jeffrey.
Recently the couple have been interviewed for podcast The Missing, which focuses on long-term missing people cases and asks listeners to become part of the search.
It has prompted renewed interest in the case.
So what do Catherine and Jeffrey think happened to their son that night?
"Had James arranged to meet someone to go off to a different life? Or did someone abduct him? There's still questions," said Catherine.
"We did keep thinking 'he's most likely in Spain now lying on a beach'… we still do, until someone tells us differently he could be in Spain," said Jeffrey.
There have been times over the years where the couple have thought they've spotted James through a window or in a restaurant - but all have come to nothing.
Catherine said every time she sees a man begging on the street she takes a close look on the off-chance it is her son.
They are not giving up hope. Despite the passing years they believe it is still possible they will be reunited with their son one day.
"Well you can't give up can you, until someone tells us differently," said Jeffrey.
"Someone said we should have a memorial service. I said: 'What? Why?' You can't have a service when we don't know where he is'."
"You've got no headstone," said Catherine.
"You can't grieve because there's no-one there."
The couple said they had had to learn to get on with their lives while carrying the burden of not knowing what happened to their son.
"You always know that someone's missing," said Catherine.
"I say my prayers at night… 'please keep an eye on James, wherever he is'."