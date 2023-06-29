David Ejimofor: Aberavon teen drowned celebrating GCSEs
- Published
A teenage boy who died after jumping off a pier with friends was doing so as part of a "yearly coming-of-age ceremony".
David Ejimofor, 15, who was described as an "exemplary pupil", died at Aberavon beach in Neath Port Talbot on 19 June.
His cause of death is yet to be decided, but early indication suggested he drowned, an inquest opening heard.
A full inquest into David's death is due to take place on 7 December.
Senior Coroners Officer Gareth Heatley told the hearing at the Guildhall in Swansea that David is said to have jumped off the pier with friends as a part of a "yearly coming-of-age ceremony" practised after GCSEs and A-levels.
He added that there were no suspicious circumstances and South Wales Police was continuing its investigation.