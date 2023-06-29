Bridgend medical supplies plant closure risks 540 jobs
- Published
An American medical manufacturing firm is to close its plant in south Wales, putting 540 jobs at risk.
Zimmer Biomet said it would "cease manufacturing" at its Bridgend plant and begin a consultation with staff.
The company once employed more than 800 people and makes hip and knee replacements.
It said it would hold talks with workers and unions to "evaluate alternatives and how to limit the loss of jobs".
Hundreds or workers could be seen leaving the plant, some waving goodbye to each other, following a staff meeting at 11:30 BST on Thursday.
"We're not allowed to talk to you, but you can see on our faces it's not good news," said one man who was leaving the factory with a white envelope in his hand.
The announcement only affects manufacturing at the plant on Bridgend's Waterton Industrial Estate, with commercial and research and development staff continuing to work at company's commercial distribution centre.
The Welsh government gave £700,000 to a £2.5m expansion of the plant in 2016, which saw 40 new jobs created.
The factory manufactures a range of hip and knee replacement products that are exported globally.
Zimmer Biomet's manufacturing plant is less than a mile from another former key employer in Bridgend, the Ford engine plant.
That shut in 2020, ending production after 40 years, with the loss of more than 1,600 jobs.
At the time is was estimated the plant had brought £3bn to the area over the previous 10 years.
At the scene, BBC Wales reporter David Grundy
A steady stream of staff started arriving here at the factory from about 10:30 - they filed through the security gate and made their way inside.
The mood was sombre and hardly anyone said a word.
One man, who did not want to be named, told me: "We don't know what we're going to be told, but it's not going to be good, is it?"
'Shattering news'
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething called it "extremely disappointing" and said he was "deeply concerned" for staff and the wider community.
He added: "Our priority now is to support the staff affected by today's announcement. We will be working closely with Bridgend council, the Department for Work and Pensions and the plant's trade union to ensure employees receive the support they need."
The Welsh Conservatives' economy spokesman, Paul Davies, called on the Welsh government to take immediate action to help those affected.
"Once again Wales is being hit by more shattering news, on top of figures which showed that unemployment grew in Wales but shrunk in other parts of the UK."