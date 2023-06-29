Betsi Cadwaladr vascular services: Inspection finds some improvement
NHS vascular services in north Wales are beginning to improve, according to a new report.
Serious concerns about patient safety led to the service being categorised as "requiring significant improvement" by Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) in March 2022.
But a further inspection has found the quality of care is getting better, though more improvement is needed.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board accepts more improvements are needed.
Vascular services diagnose and treat people for problems with arteries, veins or circulation, and are often used by patients who have other health issues such as diabetes.
Problems were first reported when complex vascular services were centralised from Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor and Wrexham Maelor Hospital, to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in April 2019.
After patients and staff raised concerns about the new service at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, the Betsi Cadwaladr health board commissioned the Royal College of Surgeons England to investigate.
Its report was published in two parts in 2021 and 2022 and found risks to patients' safety in several areas and concluded that in some cases, clinicians "were possibly working outside the limits of their competence".
However, the regulatory body Healthcare Inspectorate Wales says that it has now de-escalated its level of concern, and vascular services in North Wales are no longer a service requiring significant improvement.
HIW chief executive Alun Jones said: "It is positive to hear vascular services are improving in a number of areas.
"However, our review did make eleven recommendations for further improvement to strengthen the current arrangements in place.
"The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board must ensure measures are in place to assure itself that the improvements and processes implemented since the RCS review are sustainable now and in the future.
"The health board must consider our recommendations, and it is our expectation that these are taken forward in the context of broader improvement work.'
Dr Nick Lyons, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board's executive medical director, said: "I want to assure our patients the Health Board recognises our vascular service has not always met the standards we aspire to and, in some cases, let patients down.
"However, today's report demonstrates the commitment and hard work of all those involved to improving the service for the people of North Wales. We thank staff, patients and stakeholders for their efforts.
"To be a service not requiring significant improvement is merely the baseline standard everyone should expect.
"I note HIW's acknowledgement of the positive progress made against all nine of the recommendations contained within the Royal College of Surgeon's report published in February 2022 - and how the outcomes and experiences of people are much improved.
"We know there is more to do and we will continue to work together on the next stage of the improvement.
"We accept the further recommendations it makes for us to see sustained and embedded improvement.
"The really hard work starts now.
"The announcement only serves to galvanise us to continue improving and striving to provide every single vascular patient with the first class service they deserve."