Immigration: Wales has no open door policy, says minister
Wales is aiming to be a nation of sanctuary but "it doesn't mean we've got an open door immigration policy," says a Welsh government minister.
It comes as 95 staff lose their jobs at a hotel in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire set to house asylum seekers.
Lee Waters, who represents Llanelli, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast it was because the UK government had not got on top of asylum applications.
The Home Office said the asylum system was "under incredible strain".
Wales created a sanctuary scheme which aims to provide a safe place for refugees.
This builds on the British and Irish City of Sanctuary project which "encourage inclusivity, solidarity and compassion for people from a forced displacement background," according to its website.
The Stradey Park Hotel will house up to 241 asylum seekers.
The Home Office previously said the plans were necessary and it was listening to the views of the local community.
Mr Waters said: "The nation of sanctuary is offering a welcome to people who come here who need help who have been through distress who are fleeing persecution.
"It's not code for a free for all, it doesn't mean we've got an open door immigration policy," he added.
The Llanelli Member of the Senedd added that the Stradey Park situation is a "consequence of the UK government for years not getting on top of the backlog of asylum applications".
He said the Home Office must "process people if they are here legitimately they should be given a welcome, if they're not here legitimately they should leave now."
Mr Waters added that the backlog means the Home Office are "desperately trying to grab hotels wherever they can."
The Home Office said: "The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels.
"We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable - there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6 million a day."