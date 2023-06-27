GP surgeries and NHS in Wales face collapse - doctors
GP services "will collapse in Wales and the NHS will follow" soon after unless urgent support is provided, the British Medical Association (BMA) has warned.
As patient levels rise, numbers of GP surgeries and doctors are falling amid inadequate resources and unsustainable workloads, BMA Cymru Wales has claimed.
It has written to the Welsh government, urging more funding and staff help.
The Welsh government said it was acting to cut pressure on GPs and increasing services by community pharmacists.
Launching its Save Our Surgeries campaign, the BMA said the number of GP practices in Wales had decreased by 18% in the last decade from 470 to 386.
It said the equivalent number of full-time GPs had also dropped by 456 (21.7%), from 1,901 to 1,445.
Meanwhile, the number of patients registered at practices had increased by 93,317 (2.9%).
A BMA survey was sent to all 386 GP surgeries across Wales, and 240 responded.
It found 80% of respondents feared their high workload meant they were unable to provide quality and safe care to patients, while 26.6% were considering leaving the profession in the near future.
'This is unsustainable, an unsafe model'
Dr Suhair Alwan, 40, became a GP partner at a surgery in Wrexham in 2020.
Although she considers herself capable of working under pressure, she quickly found that the added workload as a partner - administration, communication, and managing staff and resources, as well as her own patients - meant the pressure was "extreme".
It moved from being the "most satisfying job to the most stressful job, which is sad to witness," she said.
Then, in June 2021, she said the workload almost claimed her life.
She was so busy she ignored what she thought were flu-like symptoms.
"I soldiered on, and then deteriorated pretty rapidly and ended up in hospital for 10 days with sepsis," she said. "It was tough. On a few occasions I thought that was the end of it, and I was going to lose my life, leaving a young child behind.
"I was ill for about three months after that. I should have prioritised my health before it escalated to that level, but I was so passionate, felt I needed to fix what I could've fixed. It was Monday, I thought I could soldier on until Friday, but I was in hospital on Tuesday."
After recovering, Dr Alwan returned to work as a GP partner, but soon realised the demands and pressures had not changed. She made the decision to retire as a partner.
"Because I was lucky to survive this time, there's a good chance that next time that won't be the case, so the logical decision was to leave."
After her "near-death experience", Dr Alwan analysed her previous workload.
"I found that I got interrupted every five to six minutes by another colleague to help with assessment, to help with authorisation of certain decisions... at the expense of my own clinical work, my own time with my own patients.
"Interruption is a well-known cause, a dangerous source of error and I felt both myself and the patients I was dealing with were at extreme risk due to that interruption.
"It was dangerous. It was putting these patients unknowingly at a very high risk of things going wrong, because there's interruptions to the thoughts, to the documentation, to certain processes, and these interruptions can be lethal. It would take two seconds to issue the wrong medication, while you're interrupted by something else."
Dr Alwan believes the pressure on GP partners is so great that hundreds of wrong decisions could be made daily.
"I feel the health system is approaching a level of dysfunction that there is almost no point seeking healthcare. If GPs are so distracted they make bad decisions - some of which could be life-ending for patients - then there ends up being no difference if you see your GP or not."
She now works as a self-employed locum GP in Flintshire and Wrexham, and is able to concentrate on patient care as opposed to the administration involved in running a practice.
She echoed the BMA's concerns over the future of general practice. She said GPs were the "gatekeepers to the healthcare system and to secondary care" and without them "secondary care would collapse in a matter of days".
She added: "This is unsustainable, an unsafe model currently. If it's to continue then the system will collapse and both clinicians and patients will be leaving the system, and it's a very sad thing to see."
Dr Gareth Oelmann, chair of the BMA's general practitioners committee in Wales, said: "Without resolving the workforce issues, the workload issues, the wellbeing of the staff in the general practice community, then I would anticipate that more practices will hand back their contracts, and the pressures upon the service to continue to deliver in a timely and efficient fashion are going to become more and more difficult.
"And ultimately, if practices continue to close as they are then the general practice will collapse in Wales and the NHS will follow soon with it."
In a letter to Health Minister Eluned Morgan, the BMA called for increased funding in general practice and a maximum number of patients "GPs can reasonably deal with during a working day".
It also asked for a boost to the training, recruitment and retention of GPs, and the introduction of a long-term strategy to improve the wellbeing of the workforce.
The Welsh government said there were 11 more GPs registered in September 2022 (1,974), compared to 1,963 in September 2020. There were 1,926 GP practitioners in 2017.
A spokesman said: "We greatly value the work GPs - and all healthcare staff in GP practices - do every day.
"We continue to take steps to reduce pressure on GPs, such as the introduction of NHS 111 Wales and increasing the range of services community pharmacists can provide. The new unified GP contract will help to reduce bureaucracy and free up more time for GPs to see patients.
"We value our ongoing engagement with BMA Cymru Wales in working with us on solutions to long-standing sustainability issues in general practice."
The BMA said the Welsh government figures did not take into account whether GPs were working full or part time.