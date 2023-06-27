Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie sorry for lockdown event
- Published
A Conservative MP has apologised for attending an event in Parliament while Covid restrictions were in place.
The Guido Fawkes website reported that Virginia Crosbie, MP for Ynys Mon, was the co-host of a drinks event on December 8 2020.
The site quoted a WhatsApp message from Baroness Jenkin describing the event as "joint birthday drinks".
Ms Crosbie confirmed the event took place but said she had not sent out any invitations.
"Regarding reports of an event held on 8 December 2020 I would like to set out the facts," she said in a statement.
"The invitation for this event was not sent out by me. I attended the event briefly, I did not drink and I did not celebrate my birthday. I went home shortly after to be with my family.
"I apologise unreservedly for a momentary error of judgment in attending the event."
The event came under the spotlight when Boris Johnson criticised the Privileges Committee ahead of its damning report into his conduct and accused Sir Bernard Jenkin of "monstrous hypocrisy" for allegedly attending the event with his wife.
Ms Crosbie is a former parliamentary private secretary to ex-health secretary Matt Hancock.