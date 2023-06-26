Ryan Reynolds strikes deal with S4C to broadcast Welsh shows in US
- Published
Ryan Reynolds and S4C have struck a deal to broadcast Welsh language shows in the US.
Welsh Wednesdays will see six hours of programming on Reynold's TV channel on the Fubo streaming service every week.
The Hollywood actor has been promoting the language since buying Wrexham AFC with fellow star Rob McElhenney.
"There is an alarming lack of Welsh content available for American viewing pleasure," Reynolds said. "That stops today."
He added: "We're so grateful to S4C for helping bring Welsh programming to a broader audience.
"And to that broader audience, don't worry, I am told there will be subtitles."
Reynolds production company Maximum Effort, which was behind the Deadpool films and the Disney+ programme Welcome To Wrexham, struck a deal with Fubo to launch its own channel earlier this month.
From next Wednesday the star's Maximum Effort Channel on Fubo will start showing Welsh language dramas, documentaries and entertainment shows as part of a long-term partnership.
The Welsh language television channel S4C said the deal will create income for the channel and production companies behind the shows and enable further investment in the creative sector in Wales.
S4C's chief content officer, Llinos Griffin-Williams, said it was an opportunity to showcase "Welsh culture, language and talent on the international stage".
She called Reynolds "our adopted Welshman," saying he understands the importance of Welsh culture and language.
The Welsh government's deputy arts, sport and tourism minister, Dawn Bowden, said: "This deal is fantastic news for Wales. It shows the strength of the Welsh creative sector and the international interest that exists for the content we create here."