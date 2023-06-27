Ceredigion Coastal Path walkers want better public transport
It is 15 years since an official seaside walking route opened through one of Wales' most picturesque areas.
While countless thousands have trodden the Ceredigion Coast Path since, there are fears that others are missing out because of poor public transport links.
According to the council, encouraging greater use was a "fine balance".
One official said that, while tourism was worth £300m a year to the county, the 60-mile (96km) path must also remain sustainable.
The path, which begins in Machynlleth, near Ceredigion's border, and ends in Gwbert, opened after the success of a similar one in Pembrokeshire.
The rest of Wales soon followed, making it the first nation in the world to have a coastal path cover its entire coastline.
Ceredigion is considered a quieter route than Pembrokeshire and some ramblers said public transport connections in Ceredigion needed improvement to encourage more people to come.
"We do have concerns about transport links, especially in the south of the county," said Dwynwen Belsey, a member of a walking group in Aberystwyth.
"The only way of getting to the coastal path is with the Cardi Bach bus which isn't running at the moment.
"We're talking about 25 miles, from New Quay to Cardigan, without any public buses running between coastal villages. Without a car it's very difficult to access the path."
A series of circular walks has been arranged by Ceredigion council to mark the route's 15th anniversary.
Eilir Evans, who completed the Ceredigion path in 17 hours last week, said more needed to be done to encourage people in the area to follow in his footsteps.
"On my journey last week it was only tourists I saw en route. It massively appeals to tourists and it's a massive part of what attracts them here, but I think the resource is unfortunately under-used by locals.
"I just think people are unaware of what's on offer right on our doorsteps."
The Welsh government contribute about £1.4m towards the Wales Coast Path each year to pay for maintenance, development and marketing.
There is also some finance available to local authorities through Natural Resources Wales if the path is damaged following severe weather.
In Ceredigion, the path works its way through spectacular beaches, cliffs, as well as busy towns and seaside villages.
Author Gerald Morgan has written a book about the coastal path in Ceredigion and admitted it was difficult to pick out some of its highlights - as he doesn't want to "give too much away".
"There's a very easy passage between Cardigan and Aberporth which is very easy to walk and very attractive in spring," he said.
"There are places on the coastal path where you can find elm trees growing because they haven't been affected by Dutch elm disease - where they have been affected in so many other areas. There are all sorts of treasures."
Eifion Jones, Ceredigion's public rights of way officer, called the path an "invaluable resource", and one of the area's big earners.
"We know, through the counter we have along the route, that the path attracts multiples of hundreds of thousands of walkers every year, but it's a fine balance in terms of encouraging greater use because it needs to be sustainable.
"We will always need more money - the asset we have here is the biggest attraction we have in Ceredigion, and it's known worldwide.
"For every £1 spent by us on improving public footpaths and access in general, around £10 is returned to the local economy."