Newport: Prince William and Geri Halliwell launch homeless scheme
Prince William and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner hugged as they visited a school to launch the royal's project to end homelessness.
The five-year programme, named Homewards, will concentrate on six areas, one of which is Newport.
The singer joined the Prince of Wales at Maindee Primary School as she is an advocate for the scheme.
The Prince also visited Hill Street, a project to deliver housing. He spoke to residents about its impact on them.
He said during his visit he believed everyone should a "safe and secure" home and that he wanted to end homelessness.
"I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality," he said.
At the school the impact of homelessness on families was examined and the roles they can play in preventing homelessness was considered.
At Hill Street the prince chatted with tenants to hear about the difference the scheme had made to their lives.
Newport Council leader Jane Mudd said: "We have a clear commitment in Newport to transform services and end homelessness which is already demonstrated by excellent partnership working locally."