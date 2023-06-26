Newport: Prince William and Gerri Halliwell launch homeless scheme

Prince William met Geri Halliwell-Horner at the launch of his homelessness project

Prince William and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner hugged as they visited a school to launch the royal's project to end homelessness.

The five-year programme, named Homewards, will concentrate on six areas, one of which is Newport.

The singer joined the Prince of Wales at Maindee Primary School as she is an advocate for the scheme.

The Prince also visited Hill Street, a project to deliver housing. He spoke to residents about its impact on them.

The prince visited children at the school before moving on to visit a project that delivers housing

He said during his visit he believed everyone should a "safe and secure" home and that he wanted to end homelessness.

"I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality," he said.

At the school the impact of homelessness on families was examined and the roles they can play in preventing homelessness was considered.

At the school the impact of homelessness on families was examined

At Hill Street the prince chatted with tenants to hear about the difference the scheme had made to their lives.

Newport Council leader Jane Mudd said: "We have a clear commitment in Newport to transform services and end homelessness which is already demonstrated by excellent partnership working locally."

