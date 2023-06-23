Caerphilly: Drink-driver jailed for fatal hit-and-run
- Published
A drink-driver who killed a married couple in a hit-and-run has been jailed for more than 11 years.
Wendy and David Gay, from Caerphilly, were run over by Michael Saltmarsh, 48, is his van as they crossed at a pedestrian crossing.
Cardiff Crown Court heard that Saltmarsh, of Station Terrace, Caerphilly, was over the legal alcohol limit and speeding.
He was sentenced to 11 years and four months in prison.
Saltmarsh pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, as well as failing to stop after a road traffic collision and driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the limit.
Following the crash on Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, on 17 March, Saltmarsh's partner rang the police after she found a handbag on the dented bonnet of his van.
Andrew Davies, prosecuting, told the court that Mrs Gay, 67, and Mr Gay, 58, were hit on a pelican crossing.
Saltmarsh drove through a red light and had 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35.
In a statement read in court, eyewitness Christine Crothers said conditions were dark, it was raining heavily and the couple were halfway across the road when they were struck.
Saltmarsh was driving at between 37mph (60km/h) and 52 mph (84km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone.
Mrs Crothers said she saw a body on the floor about 45ft (13.7m) away from the lights and what she thought was a coat on the floor.
She approached the man on the floor, who asked: "Where is my wife?".
She then realised the coat was the body of Mrs Gay, who died at the scene. Mr Gay died in hospital three days later.
Saltmarsh took a call from his partner before the hit-and-run who asked if he had been drinking.
When he said he had been at the pub, she he told him: "You're pathetic", and hung up.
Saltmarsh, who already had two convictions for drink-driving in 2001 and 2006, returned home and told his partner he thought he might have hit something.
She checked the van and found a damaged windscreen, bumper and bonnet, as well as a handbag hanging off the front.
Mrs Gay's son Adam Lawrence, said: "Mum was always there for me. David and Mum had been together for 15 years. They were soulmates they had so much to live for.
"They have been robbed of their lives by the reckless actions of this driver."
Judge Paul Hobson told Saltmarsh: "You were in no fit state to be behind the wheel. In your own words you say you'd had four or five pints.
"It was selfish and irresponsible."