Funeral held for footballer who was struck by car
Hundreds of mourners have attended the funeral of a 19-year-old man who died after being hit by a car.
Joshua Lloyd Roberts, from Caernarfon, was killed while walking home from work on 2 June.
Friends and family paid their respects to the talented footballer by wearing Wales, Caernarfon and Everton football shirts at his funeral.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released on bail.
Beginning its journey at Caernarfon Town FC's ground, the funeral precession for the Cardiff Metropolitan University student was applauded as it passed by family and friends at Llanbeblig Church in Caernarfon.
Joshua's mother, Melanie Tookey, said her son "always had a smile on his face" and was a "kind young man".
She also called for greater safety measures to be put in place on the stretch of the A4085 near Caethro on the outskirts of Caernarfon, where her son died.
In the week after his death, about 600 people attended a charity football match between Caernarfon Town FC veterans and the local team which Josh played for, Bontnewydd FC, to raise money for his family.
The inquest into Joshua's death has been adjourned while the police investigation continues.